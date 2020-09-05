Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Believes Struggles Will ‘Help Me As A Pro’

Jake DeBrusk may not have had the season he hoped for, but he’s still confident in his overall play.

The Bruins winger potted 19 goals and 16 assists in 65 games during Boston’s shortened 2019-20 regular season. DeBrusk did tally four goals during the B’s run Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

DeBrusk spoke to the media Friday and was asked about the season he compiled. And even though he thought his game was more consistent, the expectations the 23-year-old had for himself were high.

“There was a lot of things that kind of happened this year in a sense of just my overall game. I think that obviously didn’t go the way that I expected to at all,” DeBrusk told reporters over Zoom. “I think that I had very high expectations for myself coming into this year and there’s lots of ups and downs so just kind of going through those waves is probably the thing that stands out the most this year is just how everything kind of happened I guess before playoffs and then the break and the postseason, I think it was not necessarily similar. I thought my game was a little more consistent, just seemed like production didn’t want to happen.”

DeBrusk will be a restricted free agent once free agency begins. And Debrusk credits the NHL bubble and going on deep playoff runs for shaping him and giving him the confidence to help the Bruins.