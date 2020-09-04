Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Reveals Difficulties Surrounding Groin Injury

It seems Patrice Bergeron always has some sort of injury once the playoffs come to a close.

This year was no different.

The Boston Bruins center has been known to rack up some pretty brutal injuries, including playing through the 2013 Stanley Cup Final with a separated shoulder and punctured lung.

The last few years, though, he’s been plagued by a nagging groin injury. Bergeron revealed after the Game 7 loss in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues that he was not going to have surgery on his groin, but rather go the rest and rehab route.

During his media availability Thursday, Bergeron revealed he’ll likely need to take some time off for his groin to heal. But because it’s unknown when training camp will begin, it makes it a bit harder.

“Current state of health, the usual. It’s been my groin over the last few years, nothing has changed. So, it’s kind of lingering issues and chronic issues – it’s on and off and comes in and out,” he told reporters via Zoom. “I think it’s going to have to – I’m going to have to take some time off for that, just make sure it’s back feeling good. I know it’s obviously the same song and dance that I’ve been telling you guys for a few years. That being said, to me, it’s tough when you don’t have a date in front of you. Usually you know training camp is Sept. 12th or Sept. 14th, usually. And you can kind of plan your summer or your offseason that way. Right now, since there is a lot of unknown, I think there will be rest and then try to play it by ear. Try to talk to some people to have a feel for when we could start and plan an offseason program and a training program based on what I’m hearing and making sure I’m feeling good and ready to go whenever called upon. It is definitely different.

“Not as easy to plan because if you do have three months, it’s one thing. But if you have four or five months and you kind of add to that, it’s kind of harder to make sure you’re at your peak when needed. I think it’s — we’re all in the same boat. I feel like I’ve been able to manage the last — the uncertainty of the playoffs and getting ready for that, well. So I’m not expecting anything else for this offseason I guess going forward.”

The more rest for Bergeron, the better. Especially with so many unknowns surrounding the 2020-21 NHL season.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images