Bryson DeChambeau Earns First PGA Tour Major With Victory At U.S. Open

It looks like the hard work Bryson DeChambeau put in over the last few months has paid off.

After the PGA Tour paused play and postponed events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the golfer took advantage of his time off to put on 20 pounds of muscle and build on his scientific approach to the game.

And on Sunday, in the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., DeChambeau earned the first major title of his career.

The world number nine began his final round Sunday two strokes behind the leader, but rallied as the only player to break par in the final round to record a 3-under 67, ultimately finishing six under on the week.

He had two birdies on the day and closed out his front nine with an eagle during the final round.

Winged Foot's only weakness: Bryson DeChambeau



69-68-70-67



The only player under par and he was 6-under. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9CwnFqjuuw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 20, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau with an Eagle at the 9th.



Great duel between Bryson and Wolff at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/IvHHnFEP3a — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 20, 2020

The major makes for DeChambeau’s seventh career victory on Tour, with his most recent win on July 5, 2020 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

