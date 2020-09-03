Bubba Wallace Loves Old NASCAR Video Of Cale Yarborough At Darlington

Throwback sports videos are the best, and old NASCAR clips are no exception.

A video of NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough racing around Darlington Raceway in 1977 went viral Wednesday night, and Darrell Wallace Jr. was among the many who appreciated the footage.

Featuring both interior and exterior angles, the video shows one of the best stock car drivers of all time putting in serious work at one of the sport’s toughest, most iconic tracks, all while narrating in real time.

Take a look at the clip, as well as Wallace’s reaction, below:

Awesome.

Current NASCAR Cup Series drivers will look to make their own Darlington memories Sunday night in the Cook Out Southern 500. The playoff opener is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.