Bubba Wallace Invites Skeptical Damian Lillard To Attend NASCAR Race

Damian Lillard doesn’t know much about NASCAR, and Darrell Wallace Jr. wants to change that.

Lillard on Friday was asked by a Twitter user what he knows about NASCAR. The Portland Trail Blazers star responded by mentioning the controversy surrounding NASCAR’s banning of the confederate flag, while also noting he knows “a few” drivers.

Wallace quote-tweeted Lillard with this reaction:

Let’s get you out to one soon brotha! 🤘🏾 https://t.co/h6bPjnO0KO — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 5, 2020

Lillard’s team recently was eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, so he now has plenty of time to attend a NASCAR playoff race that permits fans.

As for Wallace, he failed to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but he still is set to race in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Sports Images