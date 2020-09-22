Bubba Wallace Encouraged About Teaming Up With New Owner Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan made NASCAR headlines this weekend, announcing a partnership with driver Denny Hamlin.

Jordan bought the NASCAR Cup Series charter from Germain Racing, making the NBA legend the first Black majority owner of a full-time Cup team since the 1970s. As you may have heard, Jordan brought on Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., the only Black full-time driver at NASCAR’s top level.

Wallace, who has been the center of storylines surrounding the sport for months, is equally encouraged. He believes the partnership seems like a good fit, as well.

“There’s a lot that’s still on the table to iron out and sort through,” Wallace told USA Today’s Michelle R. Martinelli. “So it’s super important to me to feel a part of the team, but it’s also really important to go out and win races and be the best I can be. So as long as we set that up, there shouldn’t be any reason why this deal won’t be successful.”

With 105 races under his belt in the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Morotsports, Wallace has nine top-10 finishes, two of which have come in 2020.