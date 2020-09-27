Cam Newton Becomes Instant Meme From Sideline Talk With N’Keal Harry

Cam Newton was all over social media Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t because of a powerful run or highlight-reel dime.

CBS cameras focused on Newton late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, with a New England victory all but sealed. The Patriots quarterback was spotted talking with wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who managed to prompt one heck of a reaction from Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP hit Harry with a side stare before sliding down the bench.

It’s safe to assume you’ll be seeing plenty more of that clip over the course of the season.

Newton was OK in his third game with the Patriots, but New England as a team enjoyed a great day at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots improved to 2-1 with a 36-20 win over the Raiders.