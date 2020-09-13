Cam Newton, Elandon Roberts Need To Be Separated After Patriots Seal Win

The Week 1 contest between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins didn’t conclude without tempers flaring.

Cam Newton, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, put the finishing touches on the Patriots’ 21-11 win over the Dolphins with an 11-yard rush that allowed New England to run out the clock. Shortly after the game-sealing run, Newton and Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts, a former Patriot, began to jaw at each other to the point they needed to be separated.

Newton was visibly irritated as he was shuffled to the Patriots sideline by his teammates.

You can watch the sequence unfold in the video here.

While his afternoon might have ended in frustration, Newton surely must be happy about his first outing with New England. The veteran signal-caller completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards in addition to 75 yards on the ground.