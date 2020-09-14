Cam Newton Explains Reasons Behind Flashy Outfit For Patriots Debut

Cam Newton made a statement Sunday even before taking his first snap with the Patriots.

Newton arrived to Gillette Stadium in style for his New England debut. The charismatic quarterback donned a yellow suit with a top hat and bow tie, as well shoes that said “BAM” on the top.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection’s choice of threads went beyond a fashion statement. In fact, it appears Newton, in part, was making a statement to the rest of the NFL with his get-up.

“I met with the counsel, trusted friends, loved ones and we came up with yellow because we felt as if it was in some ways resurrection Sunday. Easter’s finest,” Newton said Monday on the “Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “And another notion to the outfit was we wanted it to be like caution tape with the yellow and the black just to get people prepared and aware that Boogie is back.

“It was a lot of double entendres. A lot of meanings to the outfit. I saw a meme yesterday to the Mask. It’s just fun to wear something like that and win.”

The “look good, feel good, play good” mantra proved to be true for Newton in Week 1. The 2015 NFL MVP rushed for two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

