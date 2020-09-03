Cam Newton Headlines Patriots’ Team Captains For 2020 NFL Season

Bentley, a rare three-year collegiate captain at Purdue, is expected to assume Dont’a Hightower’s role as the Patriots’ primary defensive communicator this season. Guy has been one of the team’s top defensive players since he arrived in New England in 2017. McCourty, who’s entering his 12th NFL season, is a respected voice in the Patriots’ secondary.

That quartet replaces quarterback Tom Brady, Hightower and linebacker Elandon Roberts, three 2019 captains who will not play for New England this season. Brady and Roberts signed with Tampa Bay and Miami, respectively, in free agency, and Hightower opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Newton beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for Brady’s old starting job in training camp.

This will be Andrews’ fourth season as a Patriots captain. It’s the third for White and the 10th for both Slater and Devin McCourty.

The Patriots will open the regular season next Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. They must trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots