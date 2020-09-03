Cam Newton Headlines Patriots’ Team Captains For 2020 NFL Season

The New England Patriots on Thursday officially announced their team captains for the 2020 season.
Headlining the list: Cam Newton, who also was given the official title of starting quarterback Thursday.
Joining Newton are center David Andrews, running back James White, safety Devin McCourty, cornerback Jason McCourty, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and special teamer Matthew Slater.
Newton, Bentley, Guy and Jason McCourty are first-time Patriots captains. All four have been lauded for their leadership by teammates and/or coaches this summer.
Bentley, a rare three-year collegiate captain at Purdue, is expected to assume Dont’a Hightower’s role as the Patriots’ primary defensive communicator this season. Guy has been one of the team’s top defensive players since he arrived in New England in 2017. McCourty, who’s entering his 12th NFL season, is a respected voice in the Patriots’ secondary.
That quartet replaces quarterback Tom Brady, Hightower and linebacker Elandon Roberts, three 2019 captains who will not play for New England this season. Brady and Roberts signed with Tampa Bay and Miami, respectively, in free agency, and Hightower opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Newton beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for Brady’s old starting job in training camp.
This will be Andrews’ fourth season as a Patriots captain. It’s the third for White and the 10th for both Slater and Devin McCourty.
The Patriots will open the regular season next Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. They must trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
