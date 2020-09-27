Cam Newton Honors Chadwick Boseman With Custom Cleats Before Raiders-Patriots

Cam Newton has paid homage to Chadwick Boseman with his celebrations after multiple touchdowns this season.

Newton honored Boseman once again Sunday afternoon, but in a different fashion.

The Patriots quarterback delivered a tribute to Boseman, who died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, by rocking custom pregame cleats before New England’s Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Written on them was “Wakanda Forever” in reference to Boseman’s superhero role in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

The Patriots shared a photo of the cleats roughly an hour before kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

Newton appears to be highly motivated for the Patriots’ tilt with the Raiders. The star quarterback expressed as much with a hype video leading up to the contest between AFC foes.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images