Cam Newton Shows Love For Own Gameday Outfit In ‘The Mask’-Themed Post

Cam Newton was ssssmokin’ Sunday afternoon, both on and off the field.
The vivacious quarterback showed up to his New England Patriots debut wearing a show-stopping, super yellow outfit that looked like something out of the 1990s comedy classic “The Mask.” Newton went on to lead the Patriots to a victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Newton on Monday showed love for his own outfit in an Instagram post, while also acknowledging the “Mask” comparisons.
Take a look:
Newton will be hard-pressed to top that outfit. But, if anyone is up to the task, it’s him.
He and the Patriots will return to the field next weekend in Seattle for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Seahawks.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images