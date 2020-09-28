Cam Newton Reacts To Viral Clip With N’Keal Harry From Patriots-Raiders

Cam Newton wasn’t great in Week 3, but he still managed to create a buzz on social media.

Newton was all over Twitter following the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Cameras spotted New England’s quarterback having a sideline conversation with N’Keal Harry in the fourth quarter, and we’re not sure what the young wideout said, but it quite literally made Newton fall out of his seat.

The Patriots shared the clip to their official Instagram page not long after the victory over Las Vegas, and Newton made his way into the post’s comment section.

“😩😏😫😒😩😫

ÏT ßĒ THĒ ØÑĒš čłøšëšt tø ÿøû‼️🤦🏽‍♂️

-1ØVĒ🤟🏾,” Newton wrote in his patented font.

Newton will have a chance to notch back-to-back wins for the first time with the Patriots on Sunday, but it certainly won’t be easy. New England will be at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 4 for a tilt with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images