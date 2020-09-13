Cam Newton Releases Trailer For New Docuseries Chronicling Free Agency

For 86 nights, Cam Newton was unemployed and feeling disrespected by the NFL.

He also documented it all, and on Sunday released a trailer for a new docuseries chronicling the almost three-month period between when he was released by the Carolina Panthers and signed by the New England Patriots.

Newton shared the trailer for “86 Nights” on his Instagram page ahead of the Patriots’ first game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

Via Iconic Saga, the production company the former league MVP founded, the docuseries follows Newton “during one of his most challenging life moments.”

Newton is the project’s executive producer, but no word yet on when it drops.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Images