Cam Newton Reveals Nicknames For Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers — And They’re Wild

Cam Newton has unveiled a few more nicknames he has for some New England Patriots teammates, and they’re something else.

In his short time in Foxboro, the quarterback has come up with a variety of creative nicknames for his teammates. Over time, some of those monikers have become public, and that was the case for a pair of his receivers Monday.

During an interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Newton revealed how he refers to Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

A few additions for the Cam Newton nickname file this morning:



"Little Butt" (Damiere Byrd)

"MyGerms" (Jakobi Meyers) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 22, 2020

We have no clue where those nicknames came from, and we’re not going to bother taking a shot at guessing.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images