Cam Newton Shares ‘Behind-The-Scenes’ Look At Patriots-Raiders Gameday

Sunday was another solid day in Cam Newton’s young New England Patriots career.

The veteran quarterback was bad — very bad, in fact — against the Las Vegas Raiders, but his team nevertheless picked up a win to move to 2-1 on the season. Unsurprisingly, Newton arrived at and left Gillette Stadium looking like a million bucks.

Newton on Tuesday offered a “behind-the-scenes” look at this third Patriots gameday, featuring images from before, during and after the victory over Las Vegas.

Take a look:

Hey, you’d almost think he didn’t put on one of the worst performances by a Patriots quarterback in the last 20 years.

Newton and the Patriots will return to the field next Sunday when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images