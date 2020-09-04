Cam Newton Surprised, ‘Struck’ By Mohamed Sanu’s Release From Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton didn’t see the New England Patriots’ first big roster cut coming.

The Patriots quarterback said he was surprised this week to see the team release veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu, with whom he’d formed a bond since signing with New England in July.

“Mo, he was really the first person that made himself available when I signed here,” Newton said after Friday’s practice. “And (seeing he’d been cut) was tough for me, because I don’t actually read into football stuff when I’m at home (or) heading home, because it’s just something that we do all day long. And obviously, with this schedule, it’s around the clock anyway. So when my cousin told me (Sanu was released), it just struck (me). I thought he was playing.”

Newton said he reached out to Sanu, who failed to impress in training camp after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

The 31-year-old wideout appeared in just nine games for New England after the team traded a second-round draft pick for him last October.