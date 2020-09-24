Cam Newton Thinking Short-Term, Not About Long-Term Future With Patriots

While fans and media members try to figure out how the Patriots can ensure Cam Newton is New England’s quarterback of the future, No. 1 is focused on the here and now.

In other words, Newton is on to Las Vegas.

The Patriots starting QB said Tuesday that a contract extension was the last thing on his mind. He was asked Thursday if he could envision himself in New England long-term.

Newton wasn’t biting.

“My focus is short-term,” Newton said. “And that has a lot to do with the Las Vegas Raiders, and I understand where we’re trying to go and I understand the questions that you’re asking, but I’m gonna say it again. That’s not my focus. If that would have been the case I would have did more, I would have said more, I would have waited more. It’s irrelevant. For me right now, it’s all about winning. Like, let’s get back to that. Like, we got too many people worried about chasing the bag. If you do what you’re supposed to do everything is gonna take care of itself.

“So, for right now my main focus is trying to make sure that I am the best quarterback for the New England Patriots as I could possibly be. And that’s where my head has been, and that’s where it’s gonna stay. My focus is just knowing that I can’t allow anything to distract me. The facts about things are, we are 1-1. Another fact is we lost a game that we were well and capable of winning. And we had an opportunity on the 1-yard line. Yes. So, my main focus now is how — if put in that same position here on Sunday — how can I change that narrative, so to speak. And that’s pretty much what it is.”

The undefeated Raiders come to Gillette Stadium to play the 1-1 Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. Newton has been excellent through two games with the Patriots, completing 71.4% of his passes for 552 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while carrying the ball 26 times for 122 yards with four more touchdowns.

Newton has never completed more than 67.9% of passes in a season. So, 71.4% is pretty damn good.

“Yeah, that’s cute but we want to win,” Newton said.

Most Patriots fans are all-in on Newton and would like to see him stick around New England with a contract extension. Newton and the Patriots are more about the present than the future. So, we’ll see if those talks progress before the season is over.

The Patriots do have the option to franchise Newton after the 2020 season if things continue to go well and no agreement can be reached.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images