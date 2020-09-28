Cam Newton’s Apparent Nickname For Bill Belichick Is His Corniest Yet

Cam Newton’s nicknames for Patriots players and coaches are growing increasingly hit-or-miss.

Seemingly every week, the New England quarterback reveals additional members of the Patriots for whom he has nicknames. That trend continued Monday when Newton, appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” revealed his nickname for Bill Belichick: “Dolla, Dolla Bill, Y’all.”

Obviously, the nickname is a reference to legendary Wu-Tang Clan track “C.R.E.A.M.”

.@CameronNewton shared his nickname for Bill Belichick on @TheGregHillShow this morning, but said he doesn't use it in person.



Yeah, that’s pretty corny. But how does it stack up to the rest of the nicknames?

Here’s a full list from ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

At this point, the race for the corniest Cam Newton-prescribed Patriots nickname is between “Dolla Dolla Bill” and “Free Mason,” but we’re going with the former. As for the laziest, it’s tough to be much more boring than “Burkie” and “Hoyster.”

Anyway, Newton and the Patriots earned a 36-20 victory Sunday afternoon over the Las Vegas Raiders. They’ll return to the field next Sunday when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

