The Arizona Cardinals hope to remain undefeated in Week 3 when they play the winless Detroit Lions.

Detroit is coming off a 21-point loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, while Arizona defeated the Washington Football Team 30-15.

Will Matt Patricia and Co. get their first win of the season? Only time will tell.

Here’s how to watch Cardinal vs. Lions:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images