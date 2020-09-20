Washington Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch Week 2 NFL Game Online

Want to watch two of the NFL’s rising stars go head-to-head?

Well, we have a surprisingly intriguing Week 2 matchup for you.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host Chase Young and the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals impressed last week in a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, while Washington earned a surprising (and convincing) win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who will come out on top in this game? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Arizona vs. Washington online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images