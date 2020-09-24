Celtics Showcasing ‘Win Or Go Home’ Mindset Entering Game 5 Vs. Heat

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens put it best: Boston doesn’t have to win three games Friday, but they do have to win one.

The C’s find themselves trailing the Miami Heat 3-1 in the Eastern Conference finals after their 112-109 loss in Wednesday’s Game 4. They now have to win the last three games of the series to move on to the NBA finals.

Jaylen Brown, for one, believes the Celtics have what it takes to do so.

“… The good thing is we got another chance, another opportunity to keep playing. I believe and I’ll fight to the end. That’s how a lot of our guys’ minds are wired. So we just got to come out and take it one game at a time,” Brown said during his postgame video press conference, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I believe that we can still come back, and win. We all have to believe it. We all have to come out and play like it.”

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum said much of the same.