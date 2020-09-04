Celtics Injury Report: Vincent Poirier Out, Tremont Waters Questionable For Game 4

The Boston Celtics have added one name to their injury report, but it’s not to due to injury-related reasons.

Vincent Poirier will join Gordon Hayward and Javonte Green as players who will be out of the Celtics’ Game 4 lineup. Poirier traveled outside of the NBA’s Orland bubble for the birth of his child, and missed Game 3 as well.

Hayward, Green and Tremont Waters have all missed the first three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors. Waters, who was dealing with a left knee sprain, is questionable for Saturday’s contest.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4 vs @Raptors:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Vincent Poirier (personal reasons) – OUT

Tremont Waters (left knee sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 4, 2020

The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Boston was 0.5 seconds away from taking a commanding three-game lead, but fell to the Raptors at the buzzer in Thursday’s contest.

Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.