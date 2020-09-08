Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Pays Tribute To Lou Brock With Game 5 Sneakers

Jayson Tatum is just one of many St. Louis Cardinals fans mourning the death of legend Lou Brock.

The team announced Sunday that Brock had died at age 81. He was known as one of the best base-stealers of all time and was an icon in St. Louis.

So, Tatum paid tribute to the late legend by etching “R.I.P. Lou Brock” on his sneakers ahead of the Celtics’ Game 5 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

After the game, Tatum opened up about his simple tribute.

“Obviously everybody knows he played for the St. Louis Cardinals,” Tatum told reporters, via The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver “(He was) one of the best players ever in the MLB, one of the best players to ever play for the Cardinals. I never got to see him play, but I know what he means to that organization and what he means to the city of St. Louis. I had the Cardinal Jordan 34 designed, I had those on today, and unfortunately he passed away yesterday. So I just wanted to shed some light on that to all the people back home.”

It’s certainly been an emotional 36 hours for Tatum, to say the least.

