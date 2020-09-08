Celtics’ Marcus Smart Earns Spot On NBA’s 2020 All-Defensive First Team

He might not have won Defensive Player of the Year, but Marcus Smart still is being recognized for his defensive work on the court this season.

Smart on Tuesday was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team for the second season in a row. The Boston Celtics guard received 57 first-team votes and 38 second-team votes, earning him the fifth and final spot.

Other players to earn First-Team honors this year include Milwaukee Buck forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Here’s a full look at the results, via Boston.com:

Smart is the first C’s player to earn back-to-back First All-Defensive Team nods since Kevin Garnett did so in 2007-08 and 2008-09, per Celtics Stats.

This season’s All-Defensive Second Team consists of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Patrick Beverly, Bucks center Brook Lopez and guard Eric Bledsoe and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images