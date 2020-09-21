Celtics’ Marcus Smart Reveals Locker Room Blowout Was ‘Electrifying’

The fallout from the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat may have worried some Boston fans initially.

But for Marcus Smart, there never was any reason to fret.

By now you’ve likely heard Smart reportedly was involved in a heated locker room shouting match that led to him and Jaylen getting separated.

And the feisty guard chalked it up to a family fight.

“We’re a family, a family fights all the time,” Smart told reporters Monday, via MassLive. “I fight with my brothers all the time. But at the end of the day, we can fight with each other and nobody else can. It happens between families, especially a family like ours who has been together so long. It’s going to happen.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who play with their feelings on their sleeves, who play with their heart on their sleeves, play with their heart night in and night out, and we weren’t supposed to be happy down 2-0, especially with those two games that we gave us. We’re playing against a great Miami team and we can’t have those lapses like that. … Of course emotions are going to fly, but we’re a family and it happens.”

Smart also noted he’d be worried had the team not responded the way it did Saturday during the C’s Game 3 win.

“I would have been more worried after that Game 2 loss if everyone was calm, cool, and collected,” Smart said. “That would have been a problem. I hate losing more than I love winning. I play with a lot of people who feel the same way, so for us to be able to express that, to get it out, and to build that type of energy for ourselves, because there aren’t as many fans here. We have our families here, but for the most part they just sit over there, cheer, and it’s a different feel. You have to bring a different type of energy for yourself and your teammates so for us to be able to find that fuel to get us back on the right track was something important.”

Boston looks to even the series during Game 4 on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images