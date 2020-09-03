Celtics’ Robert Williams Details Contributions Without Fans: ‘It’s Just Energy,’

The Boston Celtics announced that Robert Williams will be good to go for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors, and his team certainly needs the energy he brings.

Williams came in early off the bench during the second game of the Eastern Conference semifinals series to keep Boston in it, scoring 10 of his 11 total points to lead all scorers in the opening quarter.

And with the athleticism and length he provides, his big plays can instantly swing the momentum in a game.

“In the beginning it’s just energy, everybody felt like we were lacking energy in the beginning of the game and coach threw me in,” Williams on Thursday told Celtics team reporter Amanda Pflugrad before Game 3. “Luckily, I was able to get my teammates going.”

Williams said one of the biggest differences for him is being comfortable, with encouragement from his teammates that he belongs there and they have his back.