Celtics’ Tacko Fall Might Have Coolest Face Mask Inside NBA Bubble

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread face mask use in the United States and across the globe. Some even have turned the facial coverings into fashion statements.

Enter Tacko Fall, who just might have the coolest mask inside the NBA bubble.

The Boston Celtics rookie has been spotted sporting a nifty light-up mask featuring Mario from Super Smash Bros. running in his classic pixelated form. He appeared to be wearing it ahead of the C’s Gam5 matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, too.

Check it out, via NBA on Campus:

Name a better mask. We’ll wait.