Celtics To Donate $25M Over Next 10 Years To Address Social Justice

The Boston Celtics are furthering their commitment to battling social injustice in the United States with a new initiative.

The team and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation on Tuesday announced “a multi-focus commitment to addressing racial injustice and social inequities in the Greater Boston area” focused on addressing systemic racism, per a press release.

The Celtics’ investor group and organization will donate $25 million over the next 10 years as part of the program.

The effort formally will be known as the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice. It will feature six different pillars: equity in education, economic opportunity and empowerment, equity in healthcare, criminal justice and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities and voting and civic engagement.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” said Steve Pagliuca, Celtics alternate governor and chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, per the release. “The Boston Celtics have a proud legacy of being on the right side of racial and social justice, and we are more resolved than ever to take that commitment to another level. Our goal is to do everything we can to achieve progress on each of the targeted pillars, and we will work tirelessly to make real change.”

“Our goal is to have a direct impact now,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization, and the city of Boston accountable. Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

You can learn more about the new program here.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images