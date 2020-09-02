Celtics Twitter Went Crazy For Marcus Smart’s Absurd Game 2 Performance

Marcus Smart. Love him and trust him.

The Boston Celtics guard widely is considered the heart and soul of his team. And is beloved by the community of Boston fans on social media, more commonly referred to as weird Celtics Twitter.

And on Tuesday while the Celtics faced the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, they couldn’t stop talking about Smart’s absurd performance in the fourth quarter that helped Boston create separation, along with the rest of the NBA.

Smart dropped 19 points in the 102-99 victory, with 16 points scored in the fourth alone including triples on three consecutive offensive possessions — a step-back to tie things up and a go-ahead four-point play.

It was wild.