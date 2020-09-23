Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch East Finals Game 4 Online

The 2020 Eastern Conference finals can come to a deadlock Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will meet for Game 4 of their best-of-seven set Wednesday night. The Heat overcame double-digit deficits to earn comeback wins in both of the series’ first two games, but the Celtics withstood Miami’s rally in their Game 3 win.

Game 4 will mark the end of an extended layoff for the East foes, who last met Saturday night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Heat Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

