Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch East Finals Game 6 Online

The Boston Celtics kept their 2019-20 season alive Friday with a win over the Miami Heat.

They’ll look to follow suit Sunday night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

The Celtics and Heat are set to meet for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. A Boston win Sunday would push the best-of-seven set to a winner-take-all matchup Tuesday. A Miami victory, meanwhile, would punch Jimmy Butler and Co.’s ticket to the NBA Finals, where they’d meet the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images