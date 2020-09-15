Celtics Vs. Heat Odds: Boston Slight Favorites Over Miami Ahead Of ECF

The Eastern Conference Finals are about to begin, and experts anticipate it’ll be an uber competitive series.

That said, there only can be one winner. And oddsmakers have made their picks.

The Celtics have a slight edge on the Heat entering the best-of-seven series. As of Monday, DraftKings gave Boston -130 odds to beat Miami, while PointsBet gave them -140.

The Celtics and Heat placed third and fifth, respectively, in the East this season, with Boston beating Miami 2-1 in their regular-season series. But the Heat is on a roll, having won eight of their last nine games heading into the all-important series.

All things considered, the Heat appear to be slight underdogs heading into the conference finals, even if Jimmy Butler doesn’t see it that way. But it still should be a tight series, nonetheless.

Tip-off for Game 1 is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images