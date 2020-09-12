Celtics Wrap: Boston Wins Game 7 Vs. Raptors, Advances To East Finals

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE:

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

EXCITING START

The Celtics built a 12-point lead midway through the frame, but Toronto responded with an extended run of its own to take a 27-26 lead after the first quarter.

Boston led by 12 points with 5:22 left in the first before Toronto’s 20-7 run. The Celtics built their lead with a trio of 3-pointers, but watched it disappear as they settled for long-range shots and shot 28.6 percent (4-for-14) over the first 12 minutes.

Tatum was impressive in the first quarter, though, with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fred VanVleet scored eight first-quarter points, while the Toronto bench was crucial in its late run.

right place, right time pic.twitter.com/eoq7rz3dhQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

C’s MAKE A RUN

Things were looking a little shaky midway through the quarter with Toronto building a seven-point lead. The Celtics, though, responded with a 17-6 run in last six minutes to take a 50-46 lead at the half.

Walker was a key part of that. The Celtics point guard was passive at the start (0 points, 0-for-2 from the floor in his first 17 minutes) as the Raptors played a box-and-one on him. But he decided to create for himself, hitting a pair of pull-up jumpers during the run.

Boston had three in double figures during the first half with Brown (15), Smart (12) and Tatum (11). Brown was a perfect 6-for-6 from inside the 3-point line.

The Celtics shot 43.8 percent from the field (21-for-48) while a brutal 22.7 percent from long range (5-for-22). Toronto shot 43.6 percent in the first half (17-for-39) including 31.3 percent from three (5-for-16).

Serge Ibaka and VanVleet led Toronto with 12 points apiece.

no no no 🚫 pic.twitter.com/xZso1Yc58e — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

Time Lord on clean up duty pic.twitter.com/4IaSESONjv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

this on repeat please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HcNNyhcyAD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

JB making a tough shot look easy 💰 pic.twitter.com/lKq93pptlE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

A (SOMEWHAT) BETTER THIRD

There’s something about the third quarter that hasn’t sat right with the Celtics, and it continued Friday as the Raptors cut the Boston lead to 72-71 heading into the fourth.

Boston started the period with a Tatum 3-pointer, forced turnover which led to a Brown pull-up jumper and another Tatum trey not long after. Theis later collected an offensive rebound and scored, and blocked a shot on the next possession. That was all within the first four minutes. And then it stopped as Boston didn’t score a basket for five minutes.

Toronto, on the other hand, answered with an 8-0 run to cut the C’s lead to one. The Raptors even took a 68-67 lead with 1:45 left in the quarter before a Walker jumper and Tatum 3-pointer on consecutive possession regained the Celtics the lead.

FINAL 12 MINUTES

Boston opened with a 7-0 run to start the quarter.

Walker hit hit first 3-pointer, Theis took a charge which led to a Theis basket on the other end. The C’s then forced another turnover which led to a Tatum transition layup.

The Celtics took a 10-point lead, 88-78, but again could not throw a knock out punch as Toronto responded with a 9-1 run. The Celtics led 89-87 with 34.8 seconds left.

Struggles at the free throw line halted the Celtics on putting the game on ice sooner, but Walker made a pair with 7.9 seconds left to give Boston a two-possession, 92-87 lead.

TO THE HOOP pic.twitter.com/MfYxBv5Nbc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

THERE IT IS 😤 pic.twitter.com/ixhBOItUaF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 12, 2020

PLAY OF THE GAME

Marcus Smart is incredible.

Seriously… It's CRIMINAL this guy didn't win DOPY. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/mMJtg8raWb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 12, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images