Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Third Quarter Collapse Helps Miami Take 2-0 Series Lead

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE:

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

SOLID START

The Celtics used some balanced scoring a decent defensive effort to take a 31-28 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

Smart led the Celtics with eight points, just infront of Tatum (seven) and Walker (six).

On the opposite end of the floor, the C’s allowed Miami’s Duncan Robinson to get hot from behind the arc, shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range before finishing the quarter with 12 points. Boston, though, did lock down on others with Jimmy Butler (three points) and Bam Adebayo (zero) held at bay.

Boston shot 66.7% from the field in the quarter (12-for-18) while Miami shot 34.6% (9-for-26).

Kemba getting it started early pic.twitter.com/W90kL6pFru — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 17, 2020

Note: This Walker assist was insane.

Kemba was left wide open for the three 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZlJafcREe1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 17, 2020

hit em with the euro pic.twitter.com/CyrGAt3ddH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 17, 2020

C’s EXTEND THEIR LEAD

It was an impressive second quarter for the Celtics, who led by as many as 17 points before taking a 60-47 advantage into the break.

It was also great to see Walker, who has struggled mightily from the offensive end, to get back into form. He led Boston with 14 points on 60% from the floor (6-for-10). Smart (10), Tatum (nine) and Brown (eight) all pitched in for the C’s offense, which finished the first half shooting 58.1% (25-for-43).

The bench contributions from Enes Kanter (nine points in eight minutes) and Brad Wanamaker (six) were equally crucial in Boston building the first-half lead.

The Celtics continued to keep up its defensive effort, as well, forcing the Heat to shoot 38.3% despite forcing just three turnovers. Butler scored just six in the first half.

Kemba brings us back to the playground for this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/UsblQByHxI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 18, 2020

doing 👏🏾 it 👏🏾 all 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TqqcydtarO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 18, 2020

THIRD QUARTER COLLAPSE

Miami turned up the defensive intensity coming out of the half, and outscored the Celtics by 20 points in the quarter (17 in the final 6:19) to not only erase the Celtics’ advantage, but take a lead of their own. Miami, almost unfathomably, lead 84-77 heading into the fourth.

Nobody and I mean NOBODY blows double digit leads like the Boston Celtics — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 18, 2020

Miami was getting easy looks in the paint, perhaps best depicted as Adebayo scored 15 of his 19 points in the third. They got into the paint with dribble penetration and easy passes as the Celtics struggled in their help-side defense. As a team, Miami also increased their shooting percentage to 45.1% (32-for-71) with Robinson adding two more 3-pointers of his own.

The Celtics offense pretty much went to sleep, slow in their ball movement and cuts to the basket. Boston had seven turnovers in the period, and 15 in the game.

Walker climbed to a team-high 17 points while Tatum entered the fourth with 16 and Tatum 14.

FOURTH QUARTER

Boston went to its small-ball lineup in the fourth with Grant Williams playing the center position along with Tatum, Brown, Smart and Walker. It actually helped the Celtics play some pretty good defense, as Boston forced Miami to make just two of their first 10 shots from the field.

A Tatum dunk and Walker 3-pointer helped Boston go on an extended 15-2 run, which gave the C’s to a 91-89 lead with five minutes left.

Miami, per usual, didn’t go away, however. A bad Celtics turnover led to two Miami points in transition after seemingly turning the momentum. Miami later forced another turnover on after a stoppage in play.

Brown tried to pull the Celtics back in it, connecting on two 3-pointers down the stretch — the first which cut Boston’s deficit to 102-98 and the seance which cut it to 104-101. Brown did, however, have a chance on a corner 3-pointer to tied the game in the final seconds, but it was off the mark.

back to 2 pic.twitter.com/ETbZcW6WY1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 18, 2020

UP NEXT

Boston will face Miami in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images