Celtics Wrap: Bam Adebayo’s Block Lifts Heat To Overtime Win In Game 1

Jayson Tatum led Boston with a game-high 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for his fifth straight double-double.

Marcus Smart drained six 3-pointers in scoring 26 points. Jaylen Brown had 17 points with five rebounds. And though Kemba Walker had another rough game shooting, he pieced things together at the end to finish with 19 points and six assists.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

SO FAR, SO GOOD

Smart’s hot hand followed him into the Eastern Conference Finals, as he opened the game with a 3-pointer and a long jumper to give Boston an early 5-0 lead.

Marcus Smart started off this one on fire 🔥🔥

Tatum and Brown joined in on the fun, too, to go off on a 12-3 run and instigate a Heat timeout.

With just over six minutes in the quarter, Theis had a big block on Bam Adebayo’s attempt at a dunk, and it paid off on the other end, as Tatum assisted Theis on a slam of his own in transition to go up 14-5.

Theis on both ends of the court!

The Celtics defense was relentless through most of the first quarter, but the Heat managed a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to eight points with a minute left in the quarter.

It could have been worse, however, as Miami shot just 27.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. It was their lowest scoring first quarter of the postseason, and Butler was held to just two points.

Boston, meanwhile, shot 52.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from long range. Smart led the offensive effort in the frame with 10 points, followed by Tatum with eight points.

The Celtics led 26-18 at the break.

DRAGIC HAS ARRIVED

Brad Wanamaker made it 32-29 early in the second with an and-1 after a gritty baseline reverse through contact.

And Tatum extended that lead with an absolutely wild hook.

But Goran Dragic found his stride in the second as Miami picked up their pace of play, cutting Boston’s lead to 36-31 with 7:13 on the clock in the second.

Dragic had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and was 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. And while the Heat suffered through one of their worst shooting percentages of the postseason in the first quarter, the second frame saw their best.

Butler gave Miami their first lead of the game, 39-38, on a contested shot assisted by Tyler Herro. But Butler missed the and-1 free throw and the Celtics took the lead back on the other end.