The Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went Monday. And while the Red Sox made a few moves, they elected to keep Jackie Bradley Jr. in Boston.

The center fielder’s name always seems to come up in trade rumors every season. But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom discussed what Bradley means to the organization.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images