Check Out Best Sights, Sounds From Patriots’ Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

Entering the 2020 NFL season, it was fair to wonder how the Cam Newton experiment in New England would work out.

So far, so good.

Newton put together a strong performance in his Patriots debut. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was particularly effective with his legs, rushing for two touchdowns in New England’s 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Of course, Newton and Co. didn’t have the luxury of being able to feed off the home crowd in Foxboro, as there were no fans in attendance for the Patriots’ season opener. That didn’t stop New England’s sideline from being lively after touchdowns and big defensive plays, however.

