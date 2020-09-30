Check Out ‘Sights And Sounds’ From Patriots’ Week 3 Win Over Raiders

The Patriots weren’t perfect Sunday afternoon, but they managed to ride a strong second half to a solid Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England’s victory featured an excellent performance from running back Rex Burkhead, as well as backfield mate Sony Michel. The Patriots’ rushing attack helped make up for Cam Newton, who was terrible in his third game as a Patriot.

The defense, though shaky in the first half and ultimately bailed out by a stubborn Jon Gruden and incapable Derek Carr, made enough plays to lock down the Raiders over the final 20-plus minutes.

The Patriots on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes video containing “sights and sounds” from their win over Las Vegas.

Take a look: