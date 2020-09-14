Check Out Sights From Patriots’ Fanless Season Opener Vs. Dolphins

The Patriots’ 2020 season-opener was a historic one, but not in typical fashion.

New England on Sunday kicked off its regular-season slate against the Miami Dolphins at an empty Gillette Stadium. The Pats were not allowed to host fans at Sunday’s Week 1 contest under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 regulations, making for some incredible sights on and around the field.

Here’s are just a few of the amazing images that emerged from Foxboro, Mass.

Check it out:

Gillette Stadium – 1 1/2 hours before kick-off of Pats vs Dolphins



Hard to get used to this pic.twitter.com/kQYpa9Gu5V — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) September 13, 2020

Here’s Julian Edelman’s “sprint” out of the tunnel. At the end, he realizes there’s nobody here to applaud his flying fist pump. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/lfrSTO3mtW — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 13, 2020

The Patriots will play the Seattle Seahawks in another fanless situation at CenturyLink Field in Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images