Check Out These Photos Of Kansas City Chiefs’ Awesome Super Bowl Rings

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings are here, and they’re pretty flashy, to say the least.

The Chiefs, as you likely remember, topped the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February for their first championship in 50 years. Patrick Mahomes led the charge under center and was named MVP of the contest.

The team received their rings Tuesday night, and boy, are they elaborate.

The ring includes more than 200 diamonds and 20 rubies as well as the player’s name, number and signature. There are lots more fun little features, including the team’s winning scores through the 2019 postseason, the phrase “Chiefs Kingdom” and the team’s motto, “Be Great.” among other items.

Take a look: