Did Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Reveal Petty Reason For Epic TD Celebration?

Patrick Mahomes put on a show in a Week 3 win, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 on “Monday Night Football.”

The quarterback completed 31-of-42 passes for 385 yards with four passing touchdowns, and had another score on the ground with 26 rushing yards on four carries.

Not to mention, he became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards, and had one pretty epic touchdown celebration.

The Ravens clawed their way into contention by the fourth quarter, so when Mahomes threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, his reaction rightfully was cocky, with the quarterback counting to four with his fingers and sarcastically shrugging.

How many touchdowns for Mahomes? pic.twitter.com/5yzB0EwNfB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2020

At first glance, you’d think he was counting the touchdowns he had, but that actually was his fifth score of the game, including a 3-yard rush.

Enter Brittany Matthews, Mahome’s fiancée, to clear things up.

No, let them keeping ranking him #4 in the league…..we love it https://t.co/Q9am7rt4mS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

If case you missed it, the reigning Super Bowl MVP was ranked the fourth-best player in the league entering the 2020 season on the NFL’s Top 100 list, determined by the NFL Network.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was No. 1, for what it’s worth.

Mahomes reacted in the moment after the rankings were released, feeling a big underestimated, and it looks like he still has that chip on his shoulder.

But the motivation may be is working, as the Chiefs are undefeated entering Week 4.

