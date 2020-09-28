Chiefs Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

Arguably the two best teams in football will square off Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will meet for a highly anticipated Week 3 clash. The matchup pits the NFL’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, against 2018 MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Both AFC powerhouses enter the contest at 2-0. Kansas City began its season with wins over the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers, while Baltimore took down the Cleveland Browns and Texans.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens online and on TV:

When: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

