Chris Godwin Reveals What Tom Brady Was Like After Bucs’ Loss To Saints

There’s a lot of uncertainty about how different Tom Brady will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots.

One thing that’s for sure though, he won’t magically be OK with losing. Thus, Sunday probably wasn’t a great day for him.

Tampa’s offense largely was listless in the 43-year-old’s Bucs debut, a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

So, what was it like being around Brady after the loss?

“It’s turning the page,” wideout Chris Godwin said Tuesday, via a team-provided transcript. “He’s obviously been through a ton of football, so he recognizes that it’s just one week. Like I said, the more we work together, the better we’ll be. We’re going to fix these little things – we’re going to be good.”

Brady threw two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, in the loss, ultimately going 23-for-36 for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown on a QB sneak.

The Buccaneers now are preparing to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 in Brady’s home debut.

