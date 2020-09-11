Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Throwing Six Months After Tommy John Surgery

It’s been six months since Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery. And the lefty already has resumed throwing.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke revealed the news Friday prior to Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

“I probably talked to Chris about a week ago,” he said on Zoom. “He was doing really well. He started to play catch. And the catch has gone really well. It’s been about a week now since he started to throw and everything’s going really well.”

Well, that’s certainly good news.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom revealed in August that he expects to have Sale back in 2021. But as much as Sale likely will push timetables, the Red Sox have to take care of their ace for the long haul.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images