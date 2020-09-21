Christian McCaffrey Injury: RB Reportedly Will Miss Time With Ankle Issue

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t missed a game since entering the NFL in 2017. That streak reportedly will end Sunday.

McCaffrey will miss time after suffering an ankle injury this past Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning, citing a source. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport later reported McCaffrey will be sidelined between four and six weeks.

The Carolina Panthers running back hurt his ankle while scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the reports:

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Source: #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is out 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. This is following his MRI. Brutal news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

Obviously, this is a huge blow to the Panthers, who run their offense through the 24-year-old McCaffrey, the best running back in the NFL.

McCaffrey already has four rushing touchdowns this season.

