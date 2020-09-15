Red Sox Infielder Christian Arroyo Has Made Most Of Opportunity So Far

Christian Arroyo has been impressive so far with the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old second baseman has played merely five games with the Red Sox this season, but already has tallied five hits with two home runs.

The second base position has been a question mark for Boston with the injuries to Dustin Pedroia and Jose Peraza, who started the 2020 campaign at the spot.

It’s unknown what the position will look like for the Red Sox moving forward, but Arroyo certainly has made his presence felt so far.

For more on his recent production, check out the video above from "Red Sox Gameday Live,"

