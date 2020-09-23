Christian McCaffrey Injury: Here’s Latest Update On Panthers Superstar

Christian McCaffrey on Sunday expressed motivation to return to the football field earlier than expected after going down with an ankle injury.

Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers star, he’ll have to remain patient.

The Panthers on Wednesday placed McCaffrey, who sprained his ankle in Carolina’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on injured reserve. In turn, the Pro Bowl running back will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Christian McCaffrey placed on reserve/injured listhttps://t.co/C3aYjUm0R2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 23, 2020

Carolina will embark on a fairly tough slate in McCaffrey’s absence. The Panthers will be in Los Angeles this Sunday for a matchup with the Chargers before returning home for a Week 4 tilt with the recharged Arizona Cardinals. Matt Rhule’s club then will travel to Atlanta for a divisional clash against the Falcons.

The Panthers’ running back depth chart beyond McCaffrey leaves much to be desired. Mike Davis is expected to be promoted to feature back with third-year pro Trenton Cannon serving as the No. 2.

Of course, McCaffrey’s injury situation isn’t nearly as bad as fellow star RB Saquon Barkley’s. The New York Giants stud will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

