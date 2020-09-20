Christian McCaffrey Injury: No Postgame Update On Panthers RB’s Ankle Issue

If you’re anxiously awaiting an update on Christian McCaffrey, you’re going to be waiting a while longer.

The Carolina Panthers’ star running back left Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half with an ankle injury. Cameras spotted him limping off the field and later trying to run on it on the sidelines, but he never returned to the game.

McCaffrey initially had been considered questionable to return, but relatively quickly was ruled out. Following the game, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was unable to share an update.

No update on #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey from Matt Rhule, calls it a lower leg injury. Ankle was official report. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 20, 2020

McCaffrey, the No. 1 overall pick in many fantasy football drafts this season, finished the game with 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also caught four passes for 29 yards.