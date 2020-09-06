Christian Vazquez’s Stolen Base Helped Red Sox Walk Off Vs. Blue Jays

After the Boston Red Sox left the bases loaded in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays after blowing a sizable lead, it felt like the game would end as many this season have

With a loss.

But a solo holo from Xander Bogaerts gave the Red Sox life to start the ninth inning, and speed and stealth from Christian Vazquez helped seal the deal.

Vazquez stole second successfully, advanced to third on an errant throw and made it back to home for the walk-off win on an infield single.

Vazquez hopes to help Boston notch another win in the series finale against Toronto on Sunday.